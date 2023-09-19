Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

AMAM opened at $10.25 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $5,760,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,525,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $15,040,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.