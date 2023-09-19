Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.