American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.25 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.60 to $15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,137 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

