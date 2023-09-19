American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AAT opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

