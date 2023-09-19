Analyzing bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A OmniAb $59.08 million 10.05 -$22.33 million ($0.23) -22.22

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -39,277.73% -92.37% -83.91% OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33%

Summary

OmniAb beats bioAffinity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

