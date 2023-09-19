Analyzing Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and China Digital TV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $432.73 million 5.95 -$190.77 million ($1.34) -14.88 China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

China Digital TV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fastly and China Digital TV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 2 5 3 0 2.10 China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.58%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than China Digital TV.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -35.34% -18.05% -9.53% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fastly beats China Digital TV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

