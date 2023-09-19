Analyzing Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Markel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.89 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Markel Group $11.68 billion 1.74 -$214.12 million $139.90 10.97

Selective Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Markel Group 12.87% 8.77% 2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.0% of Markel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Markel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Selective Insurance Group and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markel Group has a consensus target price of $1,616.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Markel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markel Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Markel Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, accident and health, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.