Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

