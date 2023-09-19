Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.05.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
