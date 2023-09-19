ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $311.92 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

