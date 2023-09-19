Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

AR stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,046,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.