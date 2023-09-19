Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80.

On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61.

On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $246.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

