Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.07. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 299,707 shares traded.

Applied Digital Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

