ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$21.79 and last traded at C$21.54, with a volume of 78204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 3.0607345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

