Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ryan Berry Sells 40,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,604,919.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2 %

ARES opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $268,186,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.