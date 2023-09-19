ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $99.69.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

