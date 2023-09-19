Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.