Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,767,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,277,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

