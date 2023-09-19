Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

