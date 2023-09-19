Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.