Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,713,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRNB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

