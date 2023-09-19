Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,813 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

