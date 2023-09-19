Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

