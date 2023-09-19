Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JULT opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $67.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

