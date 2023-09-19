Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,362 NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 501.62 and a current ratio of 501.62. The company has a market cap of $284.81 million, a PE ratio of 551.00 and a beta of 1.69. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.