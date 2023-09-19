Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,268 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

