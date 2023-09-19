Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 6,667 First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFTY opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.