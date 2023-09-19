Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 8,505 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAR opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 129.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

