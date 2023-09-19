Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

