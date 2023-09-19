Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

View Our Latest Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.57. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.