Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,295. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

