Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $86,122,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $207,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

