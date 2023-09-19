Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $62,281,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,847,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,814,000 after buying an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

