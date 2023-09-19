Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

SNY stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

