Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

