Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $220,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.