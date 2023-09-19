Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $237,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

