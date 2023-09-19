Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $249,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,000.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

