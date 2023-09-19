Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $256,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.