Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $256,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

