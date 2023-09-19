Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $257,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

