Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,707,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,926 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 840,094 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLGV stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.