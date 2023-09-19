Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.