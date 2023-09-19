Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.