Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.9 %

CSWC opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.92.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

