Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FOF opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.