Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genesco by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

