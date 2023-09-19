Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 148.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

