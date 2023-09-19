Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 521,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

