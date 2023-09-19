Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

