Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $90,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,447.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,891 shares of company stock worth $1,920,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

