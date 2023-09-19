Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,058,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $293,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

